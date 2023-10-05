‘I think that’s a great idea’: Bob Arum on board for Teofimo Lopez vs Ryan Garcia on Super Bowl weekend

During a conversation with Fight Hub TV, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum fields questions about potential difficulties in making big fights with fighters on different networks, and after dismissing that notion he admits he’s fond of Oscar De La Hoya’s latest idea.

Arum on the difficulty in getting Stevenson against the other biggest names around 135

“The idea that there’s some master manipulator behind the scenes who’s preventing any of these guys from fighting Shakur is just not true.

“The network is not a problem. It wasn’t a problem when Pacquiao fought Mayweather, the networks worked it out. It’s not a problem here, the networks will work it out. Not a problem for (Ryan) Garcia fighting Shakur or Teofimo, the networks will work it out, no problem.”

On if he views a Tank vs Stevenson fight as a really big one commercially

“I think it’s a big fight but I don’t know how huge it is, but I think it’s a big fight.”

On Oscar De La Hoya saying he wants to stage a Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez fight for Super Bowl weekend

“I think that’s a great idea. And Oscar, I consider a good friend, I promoted him for so many years, so I think that hopefully that fight can come together.”

On if Lopez could fight Garcia next

“Yes, hopefully against Ryan. I can’t guarantee that but that’s what Teo is looking at.”