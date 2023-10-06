‘Really disappointing fight’: Eddie Hearn reacts to Jermell Charlo’s performance against Canelo Alvarez

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn caught up with boxing media members to chat about a number of topics, including Canelo vs Charlo, talk of Showtime leaving PBC behind, and more. Check out some excerpts of what Hearn had to say below.

Hearn on Canelo vs Charlo

“I thought (Canelo) looked good, I knew he would come back with a little bit more vengeance. I thought Charlo was just poor — like even when Golovkin fought Canelo, he never, in the third fight, it’s like are you getting paid too much money? Have you got too much money? ‘Cause the special ones that have got too much money still stick it on the line — Canelo, AJ.

“But it’s almost looked like Charlo was like I’m getting — I don’t know what he got, $8M, $10M — it was almost like ‘let’s not hurt each other in here tonight, I’m just going to get our money.’ And it’s like all the talk about legacy and stick it on the line, a lot of fighters go ‘I’d rather get knocked out, carried out than lose on points’ but actually how many fight like that?

“Really disappointing fight. Awful.”

On where he thinks Canelo goes in his next fight

“I think the plan would’ve been to do Charlo and then have a really competitive fight and then fight the brother. But now that’s dead because the fight was...Benavidez, I think, is the fight but I don’t think they’ll do that fight until next year. So it’s going to be interesting to see who they choose for September.

On DAZN’s position in boxing and whether PBC could join the platform

“DAZN is a global platform and they’ve got the ability to bring other fights to the platform. We’ve got a long-term deal with them. Golden Boy, I don’t know how long their deal is with them, but I’m sure if you’re a promotional outfit that doesn’t have a broadcaster right now, which the rumors of PBC suggest, you’re going to be talking to various different outlets.

“And maybe DAZN bid for the PBC rights, maybe Amazon do, maybe FOX comes — I have no idea but they need to find a home and a promoter without a TV home is not really a player. But they have a good brand, good roster of fighters, I’m sure they’ll find something.”