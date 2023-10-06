Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams headlines December 2nd Queensberry show in London

Middleweight prospect Hamzah Sheeraz ends his 2023 run with his biggest test to date, taking on former world title challenger Liam WIlliams atop a December 2nd Queensberry show at London’s Copper Box Arena.

The 24-year-old Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KO) hit some turbulence in 2021 when he blatantly hit a downed Bradley Skeete en route to a TKO victory. It’s been smooth sailing since, as he’s 4-0 without ever seeing a sixth round.

Williams (24-4-1, 19 KO) represents a serious step up in class. “The Machine” has repeatedly hit walls on the world stage, falling to Liam Smith, Demetrius Andrade, and Chris Eubank Jr, but he’s a terror on the domestic level and a damn sight tougher than the likes of River Wilson-Bent.

“It is definitely a great fight and a great fight for me at this stage of my career,” [Sheeraz] reasoned. “Obviously, for him, it is a comeback fight and if he were to beat me, he would be back on the scene again, but this is a fight I feel I am more than ready for.

“It is something I almost need to get the attention of the British public. He has fought for world titles, and it is definitely my hardest fight to date, but it is a challenge I am relishing, and I know what I can do.

“I’ve just got to go in there and do what I do best. People have got to remember though, that he is a dangerous fighter with a lot to prove and he will come in hungry. I’ve got to prepare for the best version of Liam Williams.”

“I am excited to be back on TNT Sports,” he said. “It is a really great platform, and I am excited for the fight. I think it is one all the people want to see, and I saw that fans are getting excited about it after one or two things leaked out on social media.

“People seem to be loving the idea of this fight already. Hamzah is a very good fighter and is obviously very tall and rangy, he can punch a bit and, overall, it will be a good challenge and one that I am really up for.

“I cannot wait for December, so bring it on!”