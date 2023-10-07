 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wood vs Warrington: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Leigh Wood defends his featherweight title against Josh Warrington today in Sheffield!

By Scott Christ
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington meet in the middle today in Sheffield, England, with the Nottingham man Wood defending his IBF featherweight title against Leeds’ Warrington in what should be a terrific atmosphere.

DAZN will have the live stream starting from 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here for the main card, which also features Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus in a two-belt world title fight at 154 lbs.

Updates, highlights, results, and round by round for the main event will come in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 2 pm ET)

  • Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KO) vs Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Wood’s IBF title
  • Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KO) vs Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for Harper’s WBA title and the vacant WBO title
  • Kieron Conway (19-3-1, 4 KO) vs Linus Udofia (18-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Hopey Price (11-0, 4 KO) vs Connor Coghill (14-0, 1 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, British title final eliminator

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:45 am ET)

  • Junaid Boston (6-0, 5 KO) vs Corey McCulloch (7-3-1, 2 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Cameron Vuong (debut) vs Engel Gomez (8-18-1, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Nico Leivars (4-0-1, 0 KO) vs Ryan Walker (12-5, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Koby McNamara (5-0, 0 KO) vs Francisco Rodriguez (1-17, 1 KO), bantamweights, 6 rounds

