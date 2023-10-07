 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zurdo vs Smith: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr meet in tonight’s DAZN main event!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr make a double cruiserweight debut in tonight’s DAZN main event, meeting in a 10-round WBA eliminator.

Live coverage will start on DAZN at 8 pm ET for the four-fight card, which has two eight-round fights and two 10-round fights, so the odds are this could be a quick night.

Wil Esco has the coverage tonight, and will be here with live highlights, results, and round by round for the main event in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KO) vs Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds, WBA eliminator
  • Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KO) vs Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Darius Fulghum (7-0, 7 KO) vs Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KO) vs Jose Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

