Zurdo vs Smith: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr make a double cruiserweight debut in tonight’s DAZN main event, meeting in a 10-round WBA eliminator.
Live coverage will start on DAZN at 8 pm ET for the four-fight card, which has two eight-round fights and two 10-round fights, so the odds are this could be a quick night.
Wil Esco has the coverage tonight, and will be here with live highlights, results, and round by round for the main event in this stream:
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KO) vs Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds, WBA eliminator
- Bektemir Melikuziev (12-1, 9 KO) vs Alantez Fox (28-4-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Darius Fulghum (7-0, 7 KO) vs Alan Campa (18-8, 12 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
- Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KO) vs Jose Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
Loading comments...