Brothers Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka win 105 lb world titles in Japan

Brothers Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka both claimed 105 lb world titles today in Tokyo, with Yudai taking the WBC belt from Panya Pradabsri (aka Petchmanee CP Freshmart) and Ginjiro the IBF title from Daniel Valladares.

23-year-old Ginjiro (10-0, 8 KO) took his belt first, stopping Valladares (27-4-1, 15 KO) at 2:15 of the fifth round.

The two had previously met on Jan. 6 in Osaka, a fight that ended in a no contest in the third round due to injury. In the interim, Ginjiro beat Rene Mark Cuarto for the interim IBF title via ninth round knockout on Apr. 16.

Not long after his younger brother’s triumph, the 26-year-old Yudai (8-0, 5 KO) snatched the WBC title from Pradabsri (40-2, 24 KO) by unanimous decision over 12 rounds.

Judges scored the fight 117-111, 119-109, and 119-109 for Yudai, who had beaten Wilfredo Mendez via seventh round knockout on Apr. 16 to win the interim WBC title, awaiting his proper shot at the real belt.