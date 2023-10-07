Michael Conlan to face Jordan Gill on Dec. 2, Matchroom add NXTGEN show in November

Michael Conlan will face Jordan Gill in a featherweight main event on Dec. 2 in Belfast, with both fighters looking to come back from rough losses.

Matchroom Boxing announced a pair of cards during today’s show in Sheffield, with the other being a Nov. 11 “NXTGEN” prospect showcase on Nov. 11 in Newcastle, headlined by Pat McCormack (5-0, 4 KO) vs Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KO).

Conlan (18-2, 9 KO) was last out on May 27, where he was stopped in the fifth round in a challenge for Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight title. Gill (27-2-1, 8 KO) was stopped in four by Kiko Martinez when we last saw him in Oct. 22.

It would be a stretch to call it “make or break” in some ways, because neither Conlan, 31, nor Gill, 29, are really serious, top-level contenders at 126.

But it should be a good fight, is well-matched, and Conlan can still move tickets in Belfast, so he headlines cards.

On the Dec. 2 undercard:

Middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KO) faces former British 154 lb champ Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KO) in what could be another really good fight, a solid step up for Agyarko and a chance for Williamson to really bounce back from his loss to Josh Kelly, which will be one year ago to the day of this event.

Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KO) faces Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KO) in what will be a good chance for both to score a solid win and keep moving.

Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KO) takes on Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KO), a former British and Commonwealth champ at 140.

None of those fights are likely to “wow” you on paper, but every one is well-matched, too.