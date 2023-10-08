How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Oct. 11-14, 2023

Highlights

KSI meets Tommy Fury in a big Misfits Boxing main event! It appears to be a sanctioned pro fight! Logan Paul re-takes up (???) back boxing (this is horrible writing) against, maybe, Dillon Danis , or possible “Platinum” Mike Perry !

Wednesday, Oct. 11

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Femke Hermans vs Mary Spencer 2. Hermans beat Spencer by decision in Shawinigan, Quebec, last December, and now Spencer is on the hunt for REVENGE! The now-vacant IBF 154 lb title (last held by Natasha Jonas) is on the line here. Erik Bazinyan faces Ronald Ellis in another fight meant to protect Bazinyan’s sanctioning body standing.

Thursday, Oct. 12

FITE PPV, 3:00 am ET, John Riel Casimero vs Yukinori Ogumi. From Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Casimero is campaigning at 122 now. Both fights since he’s moved up — both wins — have come with at least a little controversy, one in South Korea and one in the Philippines. Oguni has fought just once since 2019. $19.99.

DAZN and Social Media, Noon ET, KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Janibek vs Gualtieri press conference.

Friday, Oct. 13

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Janibek vs Gualtieri weigh-in.

FITE PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Alexis Barriere vs Craig Lewis. Fights from Montreal. $19.99.

Saturday, Oct. 14

DAZN PPV, 2:00 pm ET, KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. They’re calling this “the biggest crossover boxing event in history,” which I guess might be true. Sorta? Maybe. The show also has Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher and Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks, and if you’ve followed this world much at all, this really is a huge card for Misfits and the “crossover” scene. Anyway, we’ll be here. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

ESPN+, 5:45 pm ET, Janibek vs Gualtieri prelims.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri. A middleweight unfiication between WBO titleholder Janibek and IBF titleholder Gualtieri. Top Rank did as good a job as they could to get Janibek the best and most meaningful fight that was actually available, really. Keyshawn Davis faces Nahir Albright in the chief support. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

SHO, 10:30 pm ET, Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza. A quasi-unification of sorts at 154, with Tszyu, now the full WBO titleholder, facing Mendoza, who has the interim WBC title. It’s a good fight. It’s taking place in Australia, so technically on Oct. 15 Aussie time, but worked out so that it airs on Saturday night here in the States. Sam Goodman faces Miguel Flores, also. BLH will have live updates and coverage.