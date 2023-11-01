 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bocachica vs Palmetta: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, free stream

Janelson Bocachica takes on Alberto Palmetta tonight on ProBox TV!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new
Janelson Bocachica and Alberto Palmetta meet tonight!
Janelson Bocachica and Alberto Palmetta meet tonight!
ProBox TV

Janelson Bocachica faces Alberto Palmetta in tonight’s ProBox TV main event, and you can watch live and free from 8 pm ET!

You can watch the show live and free at ProBox TV or with this handy dandy YouTube stream:

John Hansen is on the call down in the comments section tonight.

Bocachica (17-1-1, 11 KO) hasn’t fought since a Sept. 2022 loss to Roiman Villa on ShoBox, where he was pretty well dominated over eight rounds.

He’s taking a solid comeback opponent here in Palmetta (18-2, 13 KO), an Argentine last seen in February in a loss to Jamal James. The 33-year-old Palmetta represented his country at the 2016 Olympics.

In addition to the main event, there will be three other fights, including a return for former 122 lb titlist Angelo Leo (21-1, 9 KO), who hasn’t fought since June 2021, when he won a tough fight over Aaron Alameda. Leo will be facing Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KO), whose record is empty, but after a long break, Leo just needed an opponent, and he’s got one.

Join John tonight!

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook