Manny Pacquiao open to Gervonta Davis fight: ‘If he comes up to 147, then we can fight’

Manny Pacquiao hasn’t fought since his Aug. 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, but the 44-year-old still has plans in and around boxing — and one of them, potentially, would be a fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

“Davis is a good fighter, a good fighter,” Pacquiao told FightHub TV. “If he wants [to] and comes up to 147, then we can fight. 145, maybe. It’s not a problem for me, I’m an experienced fighter.”

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO) has had a couple of other rumors floating around. One would be a December exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather — which has been rumored both for Japan and a farewell Showtime boxing broadcast on Dec. 9.

Another potential option is Pacquiao representing the Philippines in the Olympics next summer in Paris.

“That’s what we are trying to do right now, request to the Olympics committee to allow me to participate,” he said. “There is an age limit, so if they will exempt me to participate, I will fight.”

Do you have any desire to see Pacquiao vs Tank in a pro fight, or to see Pacquiao go to the Olympics next year if he can get the exemption?