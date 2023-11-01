Bad Left Hook Pound-for-Pound Top 10 (November 2023): No movement as year winds down

It’s a new month! Nothing much happened but it’s an update all the same! They come monthly, and monthly they come!

Bad Left Hook Pound-For-Pound Top 10

November 2023

The voters: Scott Christ, Wil Esco, John Hansen, Patrick Stumberg, and Lewis Watson

Others Receiving Votes: Errol Spence Jr 7, Jaron “Boots” Ennis 6, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 5, Emanuel Navarrete 4, Juan Francisco Estrada 1

Scott Christ

(1) Terence Crawford, (2) Naoya Inoue, (3) Oleksandr Usyk, (4) Dmitry Bivol, (5) Gervonta Davis, (6) Artur Beterbiev, (7) Shakur Stevenson, (8) Devin Haney, (9) Emanuel Navarrete, (10) Kenshiro Teraji

It’s the same thing as last month.

Wil Esco

(1) Terence Crawford, (2) Naoya Inoue, (3) Oleksandr Usyk, (4) Dmitry Bivol, (5) Jaron “Boots” Ennis, (6) Canelo Alvarez, (7) Artur Beterbiev, (8) Shakur Stevenson, (9) Devin Haney, (10) Gervonta Davis

Just for fun I went ahead and took a look at BoxRec’s pound-for-pound list to compare to my own.

They have Emanuel Navarrete at No. 8, Chris Eubank Jr at No. 9, O’Shaquie Foster at No. 12, and Oleksandr Usyk sitting at No. 15, behind Leigh Wood. I will no longer consider any criticisms of my list.

John Hansen

(1) Naoya Inoue, (2) Terence Crawford, (3) Oleksandr Usyk, (4) Dmitry Bivol, (5) Artur Beterbiev, (6) Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, (7) Kenshiro Teraji, (8) Errol Spence Jr, (9) Emanuel Navarrete, (10) Gervonta Davis

No changes this month, as no real Top 10-relevant fights happened last month. Vincenzo Gualtieri had his chance to stake a claim, but let us all down. Navarrete fights this month, as does Shakur Stevenson. I’ll be watching!

Patrick Stumberg

(1) Naoya Inoue, (2) Terence Crawford, (3) Oleksandr Usyk, (4) Canelo Alvarez, (5) Dmitry Bivol, (6) Shakur Stevenson, (7) Errol Spence Jr, (8) Artur Beterbiev, (9) Devin Haney, (10) Kenshiro Teraji

Another static month, but hopefully November and December will shake things up.

Lewis Watson

(1) Terence Crawford, (2) Naoya Inoue, (3) Oleksandr Usyk, (4) Dmitry Bivol, (5) Artur Beterbiev, (6) Devin Haney, (7) Canelo Alvarez, (8) Kenshiro Teraji, (9) Gervonta Davis, (10) Juan Francisco Estrada

It was more of a weird than wonderful month of boxing with the Furys “beating” a YouTuber and an MMA fighter by the skins of their teeth. Therefore, there is very little to discuss in terms of changes to the top 10. Usyk check-mating Fury by reminding him that he signed for the Dec. 23 bout gave him a few more “lad points” but until he steps in with the “Gypsy King” it’s hard to argue him above the current Nos. 1 and 2.