Jermall Charlo to face Jose Benavidez Jr on Benavidez vs Andrade undercard

Jermall Charlo will have his first fight in over two years on Saturday, Nov. 25, as he defends his still-held WBC middleweight title against Jose Benavidez Jr on the night’s Showtime pay-per-view undercard.

The event is headlined by Jose’s brother David Benavidez taking on Demetrius Andrade in the super middleweight main event.

The 33-year-old Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) has not been in the ring since a June 2021 win over Juan Macias Montiel in Houston, with various outside the ring issues keeping him from action. He’s had beef with David Benavidez, and now will fight his brother.

Benavidez (28-2-1, 19 KO) can’t really be called a serious middleweight contender, but this is what we’re getting. The former welterweight prospect’s career never took off like it was supposed to, and now at 31, he’s 1-2-1 in his last four fights, and that dates back to a 2018 loss to Terence Crawford.

“It’s been a long road to this point, but only the strong survive and I’m built different,” said Charlo. “I’m looking forward to reminding everyone that there is a reason why Jermall Charlo is an undefeated world champion and one of the best fighters today pound-for-pound. This is the next chapter of my life and it’s going to be my best.”

“I’ve been working hard and I feel strong and ready to take him out,” said Benavidez. “I’ve been wanting to fight Charlo for a while. I’m going to come that night and show him what I’m about. But I’m not here trying to use words. I don’t need to say anything. I’m going to let my fists do the talking in the ring.”

In a 2021 move to middleweight after a three-year absence, Benavidez went to a 10-round draw with Francisco Torres, then lost a decision to Danny Garcia at 154 lbs in 2022. He just fought on Aug. 12, beating journeyman Sladan Janjanin.

The undercard will feature two more world title fights: