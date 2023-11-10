‘I believe in my heart that David is going to stop this guy’: Jose Benavidez Sr discusses his son’s upcoming fight with Demetrius Andrade

Jose Benavidez Sr takes some time to talk to Fight Hub TV about two of his sons’ upcoming fights, with David Benavidez set to headline against Demetrius Andrade while Jose Benavidez Jr will take on Jermall Charlo.

Benavidez says the harmony in this training camp has made a noticeable difference, and is expecting both of his sons to put on a good performance — no matter what Timothy Bradley may think of them. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Benavidez Sr on how training camp has been for his two sons

“I believe that this is the best camp that we have ever had...because finally everything is going well. David’s happy, Junior’s happy. Back then I remember all the camps, we had disagreements.

“This training camp has brought so many happiness to our lives, my grandkids and all that, the family uniting together, man. That’s why I want to say this is the best camp ever.”

On how difficult he views Andrade as an opponent for David

“It’s a very tough fight. It’s one of the toughest fights in our career. We’re fighting a guy that was a two-time Olympian, two-time world champion in two different divisions, undefeated fighter, very slick fighter, very awkward fighter, very good with his legs, very good defense. That’s why he’s undefeated. Nobody could beat him to this day. Canelo didn’t want to fight him, nobody wanted to fight him.

“But in order for us to make history and go to the next level and show people we’re the best at 168, we have to fight these people. That’s why we’re taking this challenge. We didn’t have to take this challenge but I think this is a great chance for us to learn more and get better.

“To be honest with you we’re not thinking about losing but this is a tough fight, anything can happen. But I believe in my heart that David is going to stop this guy and I’m very confident that he’s going to do a good job.”

On how he thinks David’s pressure attack will work on Andrade

“We have a plan but at the end of the day we have to see how Boo Boo comes, how David comes...but we’re going to have to adjust that night and see how Boo Boo is really going to stay with David, if he’s going to move, I have no idea. But we have a plan for both plans that he has. If he moves, we already have a plan. If he comes forward, we already have a plan for that, too. So David, everybody knows we’re not going to go in there and box. David’s going to try to hurt this guy.

“We are working a lot of defense. People say that David has bad defense. That clown from Coachella...Timothy Bradley. That clown, Bradley, he says David has terrible footwork and he’s always talking shit. I think he was a good fighter. I think commentating, he’s just a piece of shit to be honest with you. I don’t know why they hired this guy because at the end of the day I don’t think he knows how to commentate.

“He’s always talking shit about Junior for some reason, I don’t know. Junior used to fuck him up in sparring when Junior was 17 years old, he was already professional...there’s ways to criticize fighters but you see the hate when he does towards Benavidez. And I see it a couple of times.

“He thinks he knows a lot about boxing if he knew a lot about boxing I think he should bet and get rich off of it. But at the end of the day I think he has a lot of hate towards Team Benavidez and that’s why I don’t like him.”