‘I expect to stop Demetrius Andrade’: David Benavidez confident he’ll expose Andrade

David Benavidez is aiming to knock out Demetrius Andrade when the two meet in what will be the final Showtime pay-per-view main event on Nov. 25, where Benavidez will defend his WBC interim super middleweight title.

“I do expect to stop Andrade. I’ve been working extremely hard,” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO) said at a media workout on Friday.

“My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade.”

Benavidez’s last fight, of course, was his career-best win over Caleb Plant on Mar. 25, where he did do plenty of damage but didn’t get Plant out inside the distance.

The 26-year-old Arizona native also isn’t overlooking Andrade (32-0, 19 KO) as a threat, and says he’ll be ready for whatever comes on fight night.

“I’m preparing myself for the hardest possible fight. That’s how I always prepare. I’ve been training three months and sparring 15 rounds at a time. I’m 100 percent ready to go.

“There are a lot of things Andrade does well, but I see weaknesses as well. We’re gonna put a great game plan together and expose him.”