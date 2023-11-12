How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs De Los Santos, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 15-18, 2023

Highlights

Top Rank have a big and rare Thursday night show with two (2) world title fights! Shakur Stevenson goes for a world title in a third division against Edwin De Los Santos , plus Emanuel Navarrete making another title defense!

have a big and rare Thursday night show with two (2) world title fights! goes for a world title in a third division against , plus making another title defense! Diego Pacheco headlines Saturday night on DAZN against Marcelo Coceres !

headlines Saturday night on DAZN against ! In the afternoon on Saturday, we do have Denzel Bentley facing Nathan Heaney in an intriguing middleweight matchup!

Tuesday, Nov. 14

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Stevenson vs De Los Santos press conference.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Steve Claggett vs Miguel Madueno.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Stevenson vs De Los Santos weigh-in.

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Guido Schramm vs Johan Gonzalez. It’s ProBox! John will be here. BLH will have live updates.

Thursday, Nov. 16

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET, Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos. Top Rank? On a THURSDAY? My heavens, what is going on these days? But it’s welcome. Stevenson and De Los Santos are fighting for the vacant WBC lightweight title, and we also have Emanuel Navarrete defending his WBO 130 lb belt against Robson Conceicao. Don’t ignore the fact that Stevenson and Navarrete are on the same bill here, either — there may be a very good reason for that, even beyond dates running thin for the remainder of 2023. BLH will have live updates.

Friday, Nov. 17

FITE, 1:00 pm ET, BKFC 54 Bulgaria: Prelims.

FITE+, 2:00 pm ET, BKFC 54 Bulgaria: Rosen Dimitrov vs Todor Zhelyazkov.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, X Series: Jarvis vs Bdave. Usually we might ignore these second-tier Misfits shows, but in all candor we need the juice what with two pretty slow weekends to start the month, so CATCH ALL THE HOT MISFITS ACTION with yours truly. I hear tale that the “Bdave” fellow did a PRANK on “Jarvis” or something to that effect, so you KNOW this is a grudge match!! god. BLH will have live updates.

Saturday, Nov. 18

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Denzel Bentley vs Nathan Heaney. Nice, sneaky little matchup here, and glad ESPN+ have the stream, because this could be a good one. Bentley will be defending his British middleweight title and looking to maintain solid world standing in the division, while the unbeaten Heaney, who is a 34-year-old ticket seller but has done well in two wins over Jack Flatley, will look to take a huge step. On the undercard we’ll have the Nick Ball vs Isaac Dogboe featherweight eliminator and a lot more, it’s really a pretty packed card to the point that a couple of fights could fall off of it and it’d still be a solid lineup from Queensberry. BLH will have live updates.

FITE+, 3:00 pm ET, BKFC 55 Leeds: Danny Christie vs Jared Warren.

FITE+, 7:30 pm ET, Tampa Beat Down. Another Alessi Promotions show, card is here.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres. Pacheco is growing a real buzz out there simply by showing up, fighting regularly, and continuing to impress every time out. At 22 they’re not racing him into a world title fight at 168 or anything, and truthfully he might wind up at 175 by the time he’s going to be seriously considering that, buhe’s taking decent fights, and this will be his fourth in the last 11 months. The undercard has Mayerlin Rivas vs Erika Cruz for a 122 lb title, Kal Yafai returning to action, Marc Castro, and a bit more. BLH will have live updates.