Floyd Schofield and Shane Mosley Jr see action on Garcia vs Duarte undercard

Golden Boy has unveiled the rest of the lineup for their December 2nd Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte show, which features five bouts on DAZN and three on GBP’s Facebook page.

Before Ohara Davies meets Ismael Barroso for the interim WBA super lightweight title, top lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield (15-0, 11 KO) fights Ricardo Torres (17-7-3, 12 KO) in the former’s fourth fight of 2023. Torres, who is not the Ricardo Torres you’re thinking of, got stopped by Marc Castro in April and boasts a whopping zero wins over opponents with winning records.

GBP regular Shane Mosley Jr (20-4, 11 KO), fresh off an impressive beatdown if D’Mitrius Ballard, also returns to action opposite Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KO). Conley’s lost two straight and four of his last seven, the lone highlight a UD over the completely shot Curtis Stevens.

The main card opens with Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KO) vs Pachino Hill (8-4-1, 6 KO). Fulghum is 5-0 with five knockouts thus far in 2023, while Hill is 1-4 in his last five with his lone win coming over UFC veteran Darian Weeks, who’s a wrestler by trade.