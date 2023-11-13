‘It’s kind of bias how they treat Terence’: Brian McIntyre talks about the IBF stripping Crawford

Following the recent news of the IBF elevating Jaron Ennis to their full welterweight champion, stripping Terence Crawford, his trainer Brian McIntyre speaks to Fight Hype about his thoughts on the matter. Here’s some of what he had to say below.

McIntyre on the IBF stripping Crawford and elevating Jaron Ennis

“Well, you know, it’s kind of bias how they treat Terence, kind of fucked up and shit, but we accomplished what we needed to accomplish. We got that undisputed title, 147 supreme; they can’t take that away from us. They can take everything else but they can’t take that. That’s history.”

On why he thinks the IBF stripped Crawford when a lot of other champions get to sit on their belts

“It probably was a little pressure from the Ennis camp, ‘cause they have been pressing for a while, they was pressing for a Spence fight. So when the title changed hands, things just happened. It’s how it is. We cool. We got what we needed.”

On Crawford’s disinterest in fighting Ennis

“Yeah, he don’t bring nothing to the table. Terence is at the stage now in his career to where he can pick and choose what he want to do. If he don’t want to fight Boots because he don’t bring anything to the table, hey, that’s what he chose to do. I’m gonna ride with it and if anybody don’t ride with it I wouldn’t give a damn and I’m sure he don’t neither.”