Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez rescheduled for February 3rd at Wembley

It had to change venues, but Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez is officially back on the schedule, landing at OVO Arena Wembley on February 3rd.

The first meeting was tabbed for October 21st at the O2, but fell through when Azeez (20-0, 13 KO) suffered a pinched nerve on fight week. Per Ben Shalom, the only upcoming open date at the O2 was January 13th, which would have left Azeez without trainer Buddy McGirt thanks to teammate Callum Smith’s title fight against Artur Beterbiev that same day.

As before, it’s a strong matchup between two of the best members of England’s strong light heavyweight scene. The pair sit in all four sanctioning bodies’ top fours and in the WBA’s top two spots; with Dmitry Bivol out of action since last year and a mandatory deadline looming, odds are the winner will get their title shot pretty quick.

Joshua Buatsi said: “I’m excited to get a new date locked in. There’s definitely some unfinished business. The delay has only made me more determined. It’s a very important fight. There is too much on the line for me to contemplate anything other than victory. On February 3rd, I’m going to show why I am the number one in the division. It’s my time to shine!”Dan Azeez said: “I’m really glad to have recovered. My back feels better than ever and I can’t wait for February 3rd. I’m thankful for BOXXER and Ben Shalom for moving the show for me. The initial date was meant to be January 13th but obviously my trainer will be in the corner for Callum Smith vs Artur Beterbiev so I’m really pleased everyone has been able to accommodate this for what is essentially my world title fight.”