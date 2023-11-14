Arnold Barboza Jr signs with Golden Boy: ‘I’m ready for the big fights’

Arnold Barboza Jr has signed a promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions, following his departure from Top Rank in July.

The 31-year-old Barboza (28-0, 10 KO) was never really promoted as a potential star at Top Rank, but simply kept winning his fights, including his February bout with Jose Pedraza, which was his last time in the ring.

He’s been looking for a title shot or big fight, and at 140, the obvious big target for Barboza now will be Golden Boy stablemate Ryan Garcia, who is set to return on Dec. 2 against Oscar Duarte.

“I’m ready for the big fights,” said Barboza. “ I’m ready for the big events, I’m ready to fight in Los Angeles where I was born and raised. I feel that Golden Boy and Oscar will deliver this for me and they stepped up and gave me what I asked for.”

New promoter Oscar De La Hoya says the plan is to get Barboza into a world title fight.

“The mold of a Golden Boy fighter is talent and hunger to become a world champion, which are all the qualities that Arnold Barboza Jr possesses,” said De La Hoya. “We will position him to fight for a world title belt in the very near future. We’re the best in the business at building the next generation of stars and Arnold Barboza Jr will put the 140 lb division on notice.”