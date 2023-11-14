Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete return, plus more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 14, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day!

HEY! We have some fights this week!

In the first half, we dig into Top Rank’s Thursday night show featuring returns for Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete, and the chance that Top Rank and ESPN are looking to position them to face one another next year. PLUS! Diego Pacheco returns Saturday on DAZN and for some reason ProBox TV got put in this part, too, I don’t make the format.

In the middle, I forgot what we talked about. Something about computers.

In the second half, maybe this is where ProBox was actually, or maybe this is where we talk Denzel Bentley vs Nathan Heaney and a pretty loaded Queensberry show, plus Misfits on Friday and some more stuff.

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano