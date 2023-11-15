Schramm vs Gonzalez: Free live stream, round by round, start time, running order

Guido Schramm and Johan Gonzalez meet tonight in a ProBox TV main event, set for 10 rounds in the junior middleweight division.

The show starts at 8 pm ET, and as always, John Hansen is your man on the call for us this evening.

Schramm (16-1-2, 9 KO) is a 27-year-old from Argentina coming off of an Aug. 4 draw over eight rounds against Paul Kroll, which followed a win over previously-unbeaten Jahyae Brown in April. His lone loss came in Mar. 2022 to Cristian Ayala in Buenos Aires.

Gonzalez (33-2, 33 KO) is a 32-year-old Venezuelan with a perfect KO percentage, though his opposition has been pretty iffy. He won on ProBox in August, beating Ricardo Villalba via fifth round TKO.

