WBC reveals current slate of mandatory challengers

The WBC’s annual convention rolls on in Tashkent, and in addition to releasing updated rankings that include Francis Ngannou at no. 10 among heavyweights, they’ve also made clear each male champion’s current mandatory obligations. ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez has the list, though sadly not in an actual thread. We’ll start with the big boys and work our way down.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury fights Oleksandr Usyk on February 17th. None of the proposed heavyweight fights on December 23rd will be treated as final eliminators because God forbid Sulaiman ever make Fury do something he doesn’t want to.

Bridgerweight

Lukasz Rozanski will defend the belt against Badou Jack in February, with Kevin Lerena and Senad Gashi fighting for interim status in a couple weeks.

Cruiserweight

Ryan Rozicki vs. Olanrewaju Durodola on December 2nd will produce the newly crowned Noel Mikaelyan’s inaugural mandatory. The WBC “proposed” a final eliminator tourney featuring Michal Cieslak, Thabiso Mchunu, Yamil Peralta, and Richard Riakporhe. There’s no way Riakporhe does that instead of just waiting on his number to be called for the WBO.

Light Heavyweight

The winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith is off the hook for the next year until the WBC comes back up in the rotation.

Super Middleweight

David Benavidez is officially Canelo’s mandatory challenger. Sulaiman has said he’ll order the fight in May, though whether that means they’ll fight in May or he’ll let Canelo euthanize Jaime Munguia before fighting Benavidez or Andrade in September is anyone’s guess.

Middleweight

Jermall Charlo has to fight Carlos Adames after his non-title bout with Jose Benavidez Jr next week.

Super Welterweight

Serhii Bohachuk and Sebastian Fundora will fight for the interim title while Charles Conwell waits on an opponent for a final eliminator.

Welterweight

They’ve yet to figure out a final eliminator for interim champ Mario Barrios while the Crawford-Spence saga plays out.

Super Lightweight

Sandor Martin is next for the winner of Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney.

Lightweight

They’re waiting on Devin Haney to pick a division after the Prograis fight to determine who’s next for Shakur Stevenson or Edwin De Los Santos.

Super Featherweight

O’Shaquie Foster is clear to make voluntary defenses after stopping mandatory challenger Rocky Hernandez.

Featherweight

Rey Vargas vs Brandon Figueroa is apparently still the plan despite Vargas vanishing from the face of the earth after losing to O’Shaquie Foster in February. Nick Ball vs Isaac Dogboe this Saturday will be a final eliminator.

Super Bantamweight

Luis Nery is next for the winner of Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales.

Bantamweight

Alejandro Santiago must face Vincent Astrolabio after a voluntary defense despite Astrolabio coming off a loss to Jason Moloney.

Super Flyweight

Carlos Cuadras fights Pedro Guevara in a final eliminator this Friday for a shot at Juan Francisco Estrada.

Flyweight

Rey Martinez must fight Francisco Rodriguez in February after a voluntary defense on December 16th. David Jimenez faces TBA in a final eliminator.

Light Flyweight

There will be a tourney to determine Kenshiro Teraji’s next mandatory.

Miniumweight

Luis Castillo will fight Alex Wynwood for a shot at the newly crowned Yudai Shiegoka.