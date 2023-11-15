O’Shaquie Foster signs with Top Rank

Fresh off of scoring the biggest win of his professional career, WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster has signed a “multi-fight promotional contract” with Top Rank.

Foster said, “I’m excited to be part of the Top Rank and ESPN family. Top Rank has shaped the careers of many of the greatest fighters whom I look up to even to this day, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight on ESPN. I can’t wait to step into the ring and show that I am the best fighter in the world.”

“O’Shaquie Foster has firmly established himself as a reigning world champion and a formidable force in the ring. Joining forces with Top Rank and ESPN will provide ‘Shock’ the platform needed to showcase his exceptional skill set and evolve into the star he is destined to become,” said Keith Mills, Foster’s manager. “This collaboration with Top Rank marks a crucial moment in Foster’s career, as he persists in shaping his legacy within the sport, captivating audiences, and solidifying his status as one of the very best talents in professional boxing.”

Foster (21-2, 12 KO) had a couple of rough losses early in his career, but steadily clawed his way back into contention with solid wins over the likes of Jon Fernandez, Mickey Roman, and Muhammadkhuja Yakubov. His efforts culminated in a decisive decision over Rey Vargas to claim the title, which he defended three weeks back with a dramatic come-from-behind knockout of Rocky Hernandez.

The obvious fruit of this partnership is a unification battle with WBO champ Emanuel Navarrete, who defends the belt against Robson Conceicao tomorrow. Though Navarrete has been linked to a potential clash with Shakur Stevenson, I’d personally rather him stick around at 130 for a bit to face Foster. It stunk to see him go through his entire featherweight reign without fighting any of the division’s elite.