‘That’s going to send AJ to the cemetery’: Jarrell Miller says Anthony Joshua wants to avoid fight with Deontay Wilder

Following today’s official announcement of the big show in Riyadh, Dec. 23, heavyweight Jarrell Miller spoke about his bout against Daniel Dubois, and his belief that Anthony Joshua will steer clear of Deontay Wilder as that would be career suicide. Miller has hard feelings with a number of heavyweights who’ll appear on this card, but more on that later.

Miller on when he first heard about this heavyweight card

“I heard about this card from last month but the first time I heard about my name being dropped in it was a week and a half, two weeks ago. Then the first opponent was Chisora but he didn’t want no problems with me. So I said let’s find me somebody, and then I heard Daniel Dubois didn’t want nothing to do with Joseph Parker because he moves too much. So I guess he feels like I was going to be a sitting duck for him.”

On what he thought of Dubois’ fight against Usyk, with the low blow controversy

“I feel like it was a good body shot but when you’re fighting a world champion in his home town you’ve got to go in there and try to kill him. That one thing didn’t go his way, it kind of deflated his mentality and he kind of gave up.”

On believing Joshua is being carefully maneuvered to avoid another catastrophe

“Most definitely. I mean, if you look at the last couple of opponents that he’s had, guys on six day, 10 days notice. They don’t want no real threat. I mean, by the time I heard about him and Deontay I knew that fight wasn’t going to happen. That fight is never going to happen. That’s going to send AJ to the cemetery.

“Eddie’s a good manipulator and good hypocrite so he knows how to market the game very well and how to move AJ. But like I said, AJ’s got maybe one more good loss in him and then he’s out of the door.”