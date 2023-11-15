‘I understand his frustration’: Terence Crawford reacts to being stripped, Jaron Ennis being promoted to full champion

There’s been plenty of talk about the recent news of Terence Crawford losing his undisputed status after being stripped by the IBF, who then elevated Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to full champion. Here, in a conversation with Fight Hype, Crawford gives his own reaction to what’s transpired and says he’s unbothered. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Crawford on getting stripped by the IBF

“I’m not mad at ‘em. I got what I needed and that was undisputed and the rest is history. I don’t care about none of that.”

On if he’s frustrated about getting stripped

“Not at all. Like I said, I came into that fight looking to become undisputed. I became undisputed so there’s nothing there for me to accomplish at that point in time. I did what I said I said I was gonna do; I came, I saw, I conquered, and it’s on to the next.”

On being stripped so quickly after winning the belt when Spence was seemingly afforded allowances

“It is what it is. They pick and choose who they want to grant certain things to and if they was going to do something like that I feel like they should’ve stripped Spence prior to the fight given that they knew it was a two-fight deal going into the fight. So who knows. They knew I couldn’t just get out of my contract with Spence to fight Boots, so it is what it is.”

On if it’s a shame that for Boots not to be able to win the full title in the ring

“Yeah, I know that’s not ideal, how he wanted to win it. I know he’s disappointed that he couldn’t win it from a champion and whatnot. It’s disappointing for him but if I was him I would just tell them ‘I want to fight for it. I’d rather fight the #3 guy if I couldn’t get the other guy. Don’t send me a belt in the mail.’

“But it just seems like everybody cool with being email champions now and whatnot, just to be called world champion. He got three belts, he got like two interim belts, and now they’re going to send him another belt. So he’ll have three of the same belts and it’s like come on man, you’re walking around with three of the same belts.

“I don’t know. He waited a long time. I can’t knock him because I was in that position once before, waiting my time to fight Spence and trying to get these big opportunities, get these guys in the ring with me, and I understand his frustration. I been on the other side of the stick before so I know it’s frustrating that he can’t get those fights but it’s part of the game.”

On if he considers Ennis to be his successor to the welterweight division

“Oh yeah. In the future, definitely. When Terence Crawford leave the division. But right now Terence Crawford is the ultimate of all ultimates in the division.”