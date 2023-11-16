 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stevenson vs De Los Santos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
It’s a rare Thursday night of notable action in the boxing world, as Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete return in world title fights tonight on ESPN and ESPN+!

Stevenson will face Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight title, while Emanuel Navarrete will defend his WBO junior lightweight belt against Robson Conceicao.

Wil Esco will be on the round by round tonight, and we’ll have highlights, updates, and more starting from 10:30 pm ET!

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

  • Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KO) vs Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title
  • Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KO) vs Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Navarrete’s WBO title

Prelims (ESPN+, 5:35 pm ET)

  • Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KO) vs Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KO) vs Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
  • Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KO) vs Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Emiliano Vargas (7-0, 6 KO) vs Brandon Mendoza (6-2, 6 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Jackson Murray (5-0, 4 KO) vs Steven Torres (6-0-1, 6 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KO) vs Jose Cardenas (7-1, 5 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Hugo Micallef (8-0, 1 KO) vs Sergio Odabai (6-1-1, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Giovanni Sarchioto (8-0, 7 KO) vs Lucas de Abreu (14-4, 11 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

