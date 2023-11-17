No highlights! Shakur Stevenson wins decision over Edwin De Los Santos in dreadful fashion

Shakur Stevenson became a three-division world champion tonight, but did so in a manner that can’t have impressed many, beating Edwin De Los Santos by decision over 12 awful rounds of non-action.

Scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112, which to give the judges credit, were fair scores. Bad Left Hook had the fight 116-112 and 117-111 for Stevenson on two unofficial scorecards.

Stevenson, 26, captured the vacant WBC lightweight title with the win, having previously won belts as a featherweight and junior lightweight.

When we say this was a bad fight, first of all, we really mean it, the crowd was booing from late in the first round and never really stopped, because nothing much ever happened in the bout.

It wasn’t overwhelming boos, to be clear, but the boos were the only noise being made at all, other than the occasional “Vaquero, Vaquero!” chanting from sections of the audience, referring to Emanuel Navarrete, who won earlier in the evening.

“I really don’t care about (being three-division champion,” Shakur said. “I had a bad performance tonight, that’s all I’m really focused on. I wasn’t feeling too good. I’ll live with it, it’s OK, I came here, got the victory, and that’s all I wanted to do.”

Asked if he had a problem with his left hand, the southpaw Stevenson said, “I don’t got nothin’ to say about that, I don’t make no excuses. It happens. We go through a lot as a fighter. I’m good.

“I just didn’t feel good. I didn’t feel good before the fight. Honestly, I already told myself, if I’m feeling like this in the ring and it’s not going well, I’ll make sure to box and get the victory.”

Stevenson (21-0, 10 KO) did give De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KO) some props for the fight.

“He’s got some punching power. He’s got good little defense and he’s a little tricky. He grabbed on the inside and stopped me from punching. He’s a good fighter.”

Shakur declined to name any targets, saying he feels bad about the performance, and that he’ll “work on a lot of things and come back.”