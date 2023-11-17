 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I would ask for my money back’: Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and other boxing pros react to Shakur Stevenson’s win over De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson is being ripped by Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and others for a boring win over Edwin De Los Santos

By Scott Christ
Shakur Stevenson is being ripped by Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and others for a dull fight
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson won the WBC lightweight title over Edwin De Los Santos, but his performance is being criticized pretty much across the board, as is the fight itself.

And for good reason: this was a remarkably bad fight to watch from an entertainment standpoint, even considering that nobody other than the ESPN hype crew would rely on Stevenson to be an action fighter.

“Imagine going to this fight for Formula 1 weekend, I would ask for my money back and go straight to bed, that’s how sleepy I’d be from being there,” Ryan Garcia said on social media.

Devin Haney, who had failed negotiations for a fight with Stevenson before deciding to move up to 140, was even harsher.

“Should’ve offered this bum 10 percent, I was being too generous!” he said. “Stop that scared narrative — nobody was ever scared of that bum! He wanted clout! That’s all they use my name for.”

More reactions to Stevenson vs De Los Santos:

