‘I would ask for my money back’: Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and other boxing pros react to Shakur Stevenson’s win over De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson won the WBC lightweight title over Edwin De Los Santos, but his performance is being criticized pretty much across the board, as is the fight itself.

And for good reason: this was a remarkably bad fight to watch from an entertainment standpoint, even considering that nobody other than the ESPN hype crew would rely on Stevenson to be an action fighter.

“Imagine going to this fight for Formula 1 weekend, I would ask for my money back and go straight to bed, that’s how sleepy I’d be from being there,” Ryan Garcia said on social media.

Devin Haney, who had failed negotiations for a fight with Stevenson before deciding to move up to 140, was even harsher.

“Should’ve offered this bum 10 percent, I was being too generous!” he said. “Stop that scared narrative — nobody was ever scared of that bum! He wanted clout! That’s all they use my name for.”

More reactions to Stevenson vs De Los Santos:

Atleast the Formula 1 will be exciting ️ Vroom Vroom. — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) November 17, 2023

Mental Pressure - a term used when a top rank fighter is doing absolutely nothing but standing there but they gotta convince the public they are winning the fight ex. Loma is applying mental pressure to Lopez — The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly (@SignUp4KOs) November 17, 2023

The mf invented the cure for insomnia — The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly (@SignUp4KOs) November 17, 2023