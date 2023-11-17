 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carlos Cuadras drops Pedro Guevara twice, wins WBC final eliminator

Bakhodir Jalolov and Meiirem Nursultanov also picked up wins

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Middleweight Madness Weigh-Ins Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Super flyweight veteran Carlos Cuadras is in position for a third crack at WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada after winning a final eliminator over Pedro Guevara in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It was, in my ways, your classic Cuadras (42-5-1, 28 KO) performance. His usual high-volume combination onslaught forced Guevara (40-4-1, 22 KO) to take a pair of counts, but “Jibran Pedrin” continued to march forward and plug away from bell to bell. Though two judges had Guevara winning at least five of the last six rounds after hitting the deck in round six, Cuadras’ early success carried him to a split decision win and what might be his final title shot.

The main event saw top heavyweight prospect Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KO) predictably smash the hapless Chris Thompson (12-6-1, 7 KO) in around two minutes, while highly ranked middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KO) took home a trio of 117-111’s over a game Julio Alamos (16-2, 9 KO).

