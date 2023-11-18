 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ball vs Dogboe: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Nick Ball and Isaac Dogboe headline a big card in Manchester!

By Scott Christ
Nick Ball and Isaac Dogboe headline a big card in Manchester
Nick Ball and Isaac Dogboe headline today’s packed Queensberry show from Manchester, England, in a WBC featherweight eliminator.

The show also features three British title fights — two of which also have Commonwealth titles on the line — a double-vacant world title bout, and a European title fight, and has been dubbed “The Magnificent 7,” which has only been used by British boxing promoters about 11 times in the last decade and change.

Coverage starts at 2 pm ET on ESPN+ in the United States, and the show also airs on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. We’ll have highlights, live results, and more updates in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Nick Ball (18-0, 11 KO) vs Isaac Dogboe (24-3, 15 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Denzel Bentley (18-2-1, 15 KO) vs Nathan Heaney (17-0, 6 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Bentley’s British title
  • Liam Davies (14-0, 6 KO) vs Vincenzo La Femina (13-0, 7 KO), junior featherweights, 12 rounds, for Davies’ European title
  • Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KO) vs Michael Webster (9-0, 6 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Hannah Rankin (13-6, 3 KO) vs Ema Kozin (23-1-1, 12 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC and WBO titles
  • Nathaniel Collins (13-0, 7 KO) vs Zak Miller (13-0, 3 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Collins’ British and Commonwealth titles
  • Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KO) vs Harry Scarff (12-2, 3 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Essuman’s British and Commonwealth titles

