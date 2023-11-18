 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pacheco vs Coceres: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Diego Pacheco takes on Marcelo Coceres in a DAZN main event tonight!

By Scott Christ
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Diego Pacheco takes on Marcelo Coceres in a DAZN main event tonight
Diego Pacheco takes on Marcelo Coceres in a DAZN main event tonight
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Top prospect Diego Pacheco returns to the ring tonight, facing Marcelo Coceres in the main event of a Matchroom show from Inglewood, Calif., as Pacheco looks to continue his rise up the super middleweight ranks.

The show starts at 8 pm ET on DAZN. Along with the main event, we’ll see Mayerlin Rivas defend her WBA 122 lb title against Erika Cruz, and two more fights on the main card.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, highlights, and more in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Diego Pacheco (19-0, 16 KO) vs Marcelo Coceres (32-5-1, 18 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Mayerlin Rivas (17-4-3, 11 KO) vs Erika Cruz (16-2, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds, for Rivas’ WBA title
  • Kal Yafai (27-1, 15 KO) vs Jonathan Rodriguez (16-1-1, 6 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Marc Castro (10-0, 7 KO) vs Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-2, 3 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook