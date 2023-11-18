Pacheco vs Coceres: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Top prospect Diego Pacheco returns to the ring tonight, facing Marcelo Coceres in the main event of a Matchroom show from Inglewood, Calif., as Pacheco looks to continue his rise up the super middleweight ranks.

The show starts at 8 pm ET on DAZN. Along with the main event, we’ll see Mayerlin Rivas defend her WBA 122 lb title against Erika Cruz, and two more fights on the main card.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, highlights, and more in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)