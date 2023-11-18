Nick Ball beats Isaac Dogboe in final eliminator, in line for WBC title shot

Nick Ball is now in line for a WBC featherweight title shot after beating Isaac Dogboe by unanimous decision today in Manchester.

Ball (19-0, 11 KO) took a clear win on scores of 116-111, 118-109, and 119-108. Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 117-110 for Ball.

The fight was a WBC final eliminator for the belt currently held by Rey Vargas, who hasn’t defended since beating Mark Magsayo for the belt in July 2022, though he did have a fight — and loss — at 130 lbs earlier this year against O’Shaquie Foster.

Ball was sort of facing a mirror image of himself in some ways, with Dogboe (24-4, 15 KO) also a short, compact, physically strong fighter. But Ball was just better at that game, and referee Victor Loughlin was, to put it in a positive way, letting the lads fight, which meant Ball was able to use that physicality and blatantly shove Dogboe around.

The boxing, though, was also mainly controlled by Ball. Dogboe looked dangerous throughout and was competitive in most rounds, but Ball was the better man, and earned the win and his recognition as a top 10 sort of fighter at 126.

“I’m feeling good, it was a good performance from myself. I had to keep my cool in there and control the fight,” Ball said. “I feel like I’ve just controlled that fight at world level. I’ve just put myself in position (to fight for a world title).”

Promoter Frank Warren said that if Ball doesn’t get his shot at the WBC belt next, it will be the fight after that, and that “we’ll make sure it’s over here” in the United Kingdom.

Undercard results

Liam Davies TKO-5 Vincenzo La Femina (2:50): Davies set out to get a stoppage, and he got it. He also wound up on the canvas once, a flash knockdown where he was caught off-balance and throwing, but it speaks to the risky style he ran with here. Davies (15-0, 7 KO) retains the European 122 lb belt and is on the hunt for a world title shot, with Frank Warren saying he thinks Davies is “a couple more fights” from going for it. La Femina (13-1, 7 KO) was over-matched but very game, came there to fight and to win, just didn’t happen. La Femina was dropped in the third (before dropping Davies in the same round), then in the fourth again, and then it was stopped with Davies battering the Italian late in the fifth.

