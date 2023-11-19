How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade and more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 21-25, 2023

Highlights

We’ve got two big fights headlining a holiday week!

David Benavidez will take on Demetrius Andrade on PPV this Saturday night, with Jermall Charlo returning and two world title fights on the undercard!

will take on on PPV this Saturday night, with returning and two world title fights on the undercard! Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off again with Cameron’s undisputed 140 lb championship on the line in Dublin!

Tuesday, Nov. 21

YouTube and Facebook, 5:00 pm ET, Benavidez vs Andrade press conference.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

YouTube and Facebook, 2:30 pm ET, Benavidez vs Andrade media workout.

Thursday, Nov. 23

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Cameron vs Taylor 2 press conference.

Friday, Nov. 24

FITE, 10:00 am ET, Crypto Fight Night: Trading Lord vs Crown. “Crypto Fight Night is bringing live on FITE an electrifying event where the sphere of cryptocurrency converges with the thrilling world of boxing.” Lads, things have never been down so bad as this existing. And yes, of course, the WBC is sanctioning it in a way: “The event will feature the exclusive Exhibition WBC (World Boxing Council) title- the WBC Crypto Title, a groundbreaking accolade that symbolises the synergy between the digital finance and sports sectors.” True boxing fans know there is nothing “groundbreaking” about Mauricio Sulaiman being willing to attach the WBC name to anything that will give him so much as a tenner.

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Cameron vs Taylor 2 weigh-in.

YouTube and Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, Benavidez vs Andrade weigh-in.

Saturday, Nov. 25

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Cameron vs Taylor 2 prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2. A big rematch; there was talk of Cameron moving down to 135 to try to take Katie’s belts at lightweight, but it’s at 140 again, perhaps because win or lose in the first fight, Taylor pretty much still calls the big money shots here, and she wanted the fight again at the weight she lost the first time. This could also be it for Taylor; if she doesn’t win here, she absolutely could continue, sure, but she’s 37 and it’d be two straight losses. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

YouTube and Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, Benavidez vs Andrade prelims. We’ll get Sergey Lipinets vs Michel Rivera and Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Alexis Salazar plus the standard PPV hype.

PPV, 8:00 pm ET, David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade. This will be the final Showtime boxing pay-per-view and the second-to-last Showtime-produced card ever. They’re going $75 for a Demetrius Andrade fight because I guess when you know the end is truly here, you might as well aim high. You can buy the normal ways: cable/satellite, FITE, PPV.com, or Showtime streaming direct. Jermall Charlo returns against Jose Benavidez Jr, Subriel Matias defends his 140 lb title against Shohjahon Ergashev which could be a hell of a fight, and Hector Luis Garcia defends his 130 lb belt against Lamont Roach Jr. BLH will have live updates and coverage.