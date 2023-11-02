‘The rematch is what I want next’: Francis Ngannou targets sequel with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou speaks to TMZ sports about his performance against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believing he was robbed of a decision, and feeling motivated to get another bite at the apple. Ngannou says Fury is still the heavyweight boxer he most wants to fight going forward, and hopes he’ll get another opportunity in the coming year. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Ngannou on what he wants to do next

“The rematch. The rematch is what I want next the most because as of right now I feel like there’s a lot of options for me but I want to choose wisely and I will go for the rematch first. Going into the first one there was a lot of questions, there was a lot of uncertainty for boxing...but I think this fight from the beginning of the camp to leading up to the fight, I think that was a lot of experience that definitely help me a lot for the second fight.”

On Fury fighting Usyk next and if he’s willing to wait to face the winner of that bout

“Listen, my best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, then I fight Fury, then I let them do whatever they do. Maybe I go back, do some MMA fight and come back and take some people in boxing. I’m planning to fight potentially twice next year, maybe February or March...then expecting by end of the year, this time October, because it’s going to give me a least eight to seven months to recover from my MMA fight in case something happens.”

On his loss to Fury

“The result wasn’t there. I think it was stolen from me; they robbed me from the result. But I still feel like in some way I have a victory, a victory of proving people wrong that I can do this.”