Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn talks to iFL TV about a few topics including an upcoming fight between Sunny Edwards and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, as well as his newfound hopes of making a fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. Check out some of what Hearn had to say below.

Hearn on if he’s frustrated that ‘Bam’ Rodriguez isn’t doing much to promote his fight with Sunny Edwards

“I knew it would be that way, and I think Bam’s trying to keep himself to himself. He’s a very quiet individual anyway but fight week is going to change; Sunny’s going to turn up the heat. But I guess Robert Garcia and and Bam’s mentality will be ‘stay calm, don’t let him wind you up.’

“But if you go into that fight fighting off emotions, you’re going to make mistakes, (Edwards) will set traps. And I don’t think their looking to make that mistake. So I think you’re going to see a lot of fun, fight week.”

On talks of trying to stage an Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight and if he’s contact Ngannou’s team

“I have done after the (Fury) fight, and then I reached out to them yesterday just to say ‘look, if you’re interested in that fight we should talk because we’re mapping out AJ’s future of the next six to 12 months. If that does involve Ngannou, we’re excited for that as well. But if it doesn’t, no problem, we’ll just carry on with what we’re doing. But it’s the biggest fight out there for Francis Ngannou so I’m sure they’ll entertain those discussions...we’ll see how those talks go.

“Before I think (AJ) felt like he’d get no credit for fighting Ngannou. Now, apparently, Ngannou beats every heavyweight in the world. So I think all of the sudden it becomes a lot more compelling. So for me, if we had that opportunity, I would be saying to AJ, ‘I think this is a fight you should consider.’”