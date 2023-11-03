Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso for WBA interim title added to Ryan Garcia undercard

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will fight for the interim WBA 140 lb title on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the fight featured on the Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte undercard.

Davies (25-2, 18 KO) is the No. 1-ranked contender to the belt held by Rolando Romero, while Barroso is ranked No. 3 by the sanctioning body. Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KO) was controversially stopped in the ninth round when he faced Romero for the vacant belt in May, a fight the 40-year-old southpaw was leading on all three cards going into the ninth round.

Davies has won seven straight since a 2018 loss to Jack Catterall, including his most recent outing, a ninth round knockout of Lewis Ritson on Mar. 4.

One thing of note here is that Davies vs Barroso is presented in association with Tom Brown’s TGB Promotions, which has been the general house promoter for Premier Boxing Champions in recent years. PBC, of course, are without a broadcast deal at the moment, with Showtime leaving the boxing game, so it is good to see TGB at least finding a spot on a card for two guys to get a fight in.