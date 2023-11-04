 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cordina vs Vazquez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Joe Cordina defends his belt against Edward Vazquez in Monte Carlo today on DAZN!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Matchroom returns to Monte Carlo today, with Joe Cordina defending his IBF 130 lb title against Edward Vazquez in the main event of a four-fight card.

The event starts at 3 pm ET on DAZN. If you’ve never seen one of these boxing shows from Monte Carlo before, they’re definitely a different, unique atmosphere. It’s a small ballroom at a swanky casino with the audience dressed to the nines. Not your standard boxing show by any means.

John Hansen will be on the call today, with live updates, highlights, and results in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 3:00 pm ET)

  • Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KO) vs Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Cordina’s IBF title
  • Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KO) vs Adrian Curiel (23-4-1, 4 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for Nontshinga’s IBF title
  • Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KO) vs Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Julissa Guzman (13-2-2, 7 KO) vs Ramla Ali (8-1, 2 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

