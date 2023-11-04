 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nighttime Boxing Bonanza: Ajagba-Goodall, Mikaelyan-Makabu, Valle-Ortiz

We’ve got three cards on tonight!

By Scott Christ
It’s a nighttime boxing spectacular! Or a bonanza, according to the headline!

There are three cards on tonight, and though we won’t have our normal live coverage, we do have a post here for you to talk about all that’s going on.

Here’s the rundown:

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET

Heavyweights Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KO) and Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KO) meet in a 10-round main event from Lake Tahoe. This was, frankly, supposed to be a bigger card, but this is what we’ve got.

The undercard has two fights that may be notably more intriguing: Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KO) takes on Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KO) in a lightweight bout, and Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KO) faces William Foster III (16-0, 10 KO) in a junior lightweight fight, both also set for 10 rounds.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET

Yokasta Valle (29-2, 9 KO) defends her IBF and WBO 105 lb titles against Anabel Ortiz (33-5, 4 KO) in a main event from Costa Rica.

FITE PPV, 8:00 pm ET

The vacant WBC cruiserweight title is on the line between Noel Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KO), who is on about his 11th name and spelling at BoxRec, and Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KO), in a Don King-promoted main event from Miami.

John might be in, or I might be in, who knows? It’s an odd weekend where we just don’t have anyone definitely available on a Saturday evening, but it’s open for you guys!

