Jared Anderson arrested for driving under the influence and improper gun handling

Toledo, Ohio’s WTOL 11 reports that heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson, a proud native of the city, was arrested earlier today for driving while intoxicated and having a gun in his glove compartment.

Per the site:

A police report from Oregon PD said that Anderson was pulled over for allegedly going 55 m.p.h. in a posted 40 m.p.h. zone. The officer stated that he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed an open container of Don Julio alcohol in the car. Police also said that they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Anderson. During a search of the vehicle, police found the firearm in a locked glove box.

Ah, the ol’ “I smell weed so I have probable cause” maneuver. These officers respect the classics.

In any case, Anderson faces two charges. The first is an OVI, or “Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated,” which is Ohio’s equivalent of a DUI, but I didn’t use that acronym in the headline for accuracy’s sake. The second is “improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle;” there are different degrees of that one, but my guess is it’ll also be a misdemeanor. His hearing is scheduled for 9:00 A.M. tomorrow.

Anderson (16-0, 15 KO) went 4-0 in 2016, most notably taking a unanimous decision over Charles Martin in July and most recently battering Andrii Rudenko a month later.

Man, what is it with boxers and trainers being stupid with guns lately? First Devin Haney, then BoMac, and now Anderson. These are extremely avoidable situations, my guys.