‘This is something that I definitely wanted to get back’: Andre Berto announces rematch with Robert Guerrero

Former welterweight titleholder Andre Berto spoke to Fight Hype and said he’s going to be returning to the ring for a rematch with Robert Guerrero, who beat him in late 2012. Berto says he’s long had the itch to avenge losses he believes shouldn’t have happened and shared some thoughts below.

“Of course a lot of people don’t know I’m in camp,” Berto said. “I haven’t announced yet so this is the exclusive. November 25th, me and Robert Guerrero. Of course my team, they’ve been trying to get me in for the last few years for at least one more so I can finish off how I want to finish off, because the last one I was getting ready for I got hurt. But they knew it had to be something to excite me because I been in the game now for a nice bit.

“They know I’ve always wanted to get back at the people that I took a loss to that I know I probably shouldn’t have. We got a chance to get back at Ortiz like I wanted to...they ended up making this happen for me. So this is something that I definitely wanted to get back before I left the game.”