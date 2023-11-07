Fury vs Ngannou fallout, Joe Cordina, more: Boxing podcast for Nov. 7, 2023

It’s Tuesday! Time for a podcast!

HEY! We weren’t with you last week, but we’re back, and so THIS week, given how little happened LAST week, and how much nothing is coming THIS (other this) week, we’re going to talk Fury vs Ngannou!

Along with that we’ve got thoughts on Joe Cordina’s title defense, Adrian Curiel’s title win, and John will yell at you a bunch of stuff about a “Hempress” and “Country Box,” plus some stuff in the “middle segment.”

It’s a dead week, man, don’t know what else to say. Be better soon. Good stuff coming.

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano