‘My power will dominate him’: Florian Marku looks to make fight against Josh Taylor

Florian Marku says he’s a man on the way up, and is sure that he can make a name for himself by beating someone like Josh Taylor. In fact, not only does Marku tells Sky Sports that it’s a fight he would win, but he thinks he’d make an emphatic statement by stopping Taylor.

“He’s really experienced, technical but his power doesn’t match my power. My power will dominate him. I’m going to push him and I’m going to stop him. He cannot handle my power for 12 rounds, for 10 rounds.”

Marku continues on by saying that he’s a hungry up-and-comer and has much more desire to reach the mountaintop than Taylor, who has already been there before.

As for now Marku’s promoter, Boxxer’s Ben Shalmon, says their side is already in discussions with Top Rank about the potential for the fight and have extended an offer to make it happen, but believes it would make for a great event in Glasgow.