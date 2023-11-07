Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes headlines December 14th Golden Boy Fight Night

Golden Boy Promotions caps off its 2023 campaign with a solid super bantamweight showdown when Jose Tito Sanchez and Walter Santibanes meet atop a December 14th Fight Night at Indio, California’s Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Sanchez (11-0, 7 KO) had his first scheduled 10-rounder in September, but needed less than three rounds to stop derailed former prospect Carlos Caraballo. He’s the A-side here, but that’s familiar territory for Santibanes (12-2, 2 KO). The 32-year-old spent six years in prison before returning to the sport in 2022, picking up three wins and a No Contest, and subsequently dominating undefeated Manuel Flores in June.

“I would like to thank my promoter Miguel Cotto and Golden Boy promotions for another big opportunity that benefits my career. Honestly, it’s been a very long time since I’ve actually fought in my hometown, but I am thrilled,” said Sanchez. “It’s an honor to be fighting at Fantasy Springs Casino and a great way to end the year. Now, I’ve seen what my opponent Walter Santibañes does out in that ring, but I also hope he’s seen what I can bring to the table. From what I can tell now, it’s gonna be a great fight and I hope he’s ready for me.”

“Thank you to Golden Boy for this opportunity,” said Santibañes. “The last time I was in the B-corner as the main event, I walked out of the ring with an upset victory. I plan to do it again.”

Sanchez gets a stern test and Santibanes gets another opportunity to flip the script against a man 10 years his junior; not a bad bit of Thursday night action at all.