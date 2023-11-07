‘I am back and reminding everyone why I am the No. 1 contender’: Richard Riakporhe set to take on Dylan Bregeon, Nov. 18

Cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe is officially scheduled for his next fight as Sky Sports reports that he’ll appear on the Aziz vs Petitjean card on Nov. 18, taking on Dylan Bregeon.

Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) is 33 years old and isn’t considerably active, but he will be making his second appearance of the calendar year after besting Krzysztof Glowacki back in January. He expects to be fighting for a world title once this upcoming fight is said and done with.

“A lot has happened since I’ve been away but on November 18 I am back and reminding everyone why I am the No 1 contender in this division,” Riakporhe said. “I take every single fight as seriously as possible because I’m right at the line of a world title fight. I’m No 1 with the WBO and come through this fight, take all of that - I’m fighting for a world title.”

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom took some time to lament some of the trouble they had getting Riakporhe situated for his next outing, but hopes that they’ll build some momentum for the fighter next weekend.

Bregeon (13-4-1, 3 KOs) is a French fighter who doesn’t appear to have all that much power or ability at this level, and is most recently coming off a points loss to Isaac Chamberlain over the summer. Expect him to come in as the considerable underdog.