‘Probably it will be postponed to next year’: Oleksandr Usyk hoping for Tyson Fury clash to happen in February

Tyson Fury didn’t have the easy time most expected when he took on Francis Ngannou, getting dropped along the way to a contested decision, and the domino effect has become apparent.

Before Fury had even faced Ngannou it was reported that he finally reached terms for an undisputed unification with Oleksandr Usyk. That fight was expected to be held this December, but with Fury suffering some physical damage he’ll need some time to heal.

So in the meanwhile Usyk tells Reuters that he’s already preparing himself and hopes the fight can be staged in February 2024.

“It could be February and I would very much like it to be February,” he said, through an interpreter. “I was ready to fight on the 23rd but since Fury got some injuries in the last fight, a knockdown, then probably it will be postponed to next year.”

Usyk isn’t burning himself out in this downtime, however, as he explains that he’ll mostly be focusing on technical work and keeping sharp until the day comes when he faces Fury in the ring. Hopefully that day comes sooner than later.