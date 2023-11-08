Jake Paul vs Andre August official for December 15th on DAZN

Most Valuable Promotions announced today that Jake Paul’s December 15th return in Orlando will pit him against cruiserweight Andre August on standard-issue DAZN.

August (10-1-1, 5 KO), 35, is a Texas club fighter who generally fights at 175 and sports a 2018 stoppage loss to Eric Abraham, who was 3-3 going in and now sits at 7-16. He spent nearly four years on the sidelines before picking up a unanimous decision over Brandon Martin last August at cruiserweight.

Not sterling competition, but I’m honestly pretty okay with it. He’s an actual pro boxer, which is more than you can saw for most/all of Paul’s (7-1, 4 KO) previous opponents, and is about the level of opponent your average prospect would face in their ninth fight. Better him than someone like Tony Ferguson.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” said Paul. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

“I don’t talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger,” said August. “When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

As revealed a couple weeks back, Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KO) will battle former undisputed champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KO) for the vacant WBC super middleweight title formerly held by Savannah Marshall. Green (13-0, 11 KO), who saw a nine-fight knockout streak snapped in a one-sided decision over Olivia Curry on Paul’s last show, has emerged as one of MVP’s featured attractions thanks to genuinely brutal power. Crews-Dezurn struggled with another hard hitter in Marshall last time but remains among the best women over 160.

BoxRec also lists top Cuban super welterweight prospect Yoenis Tellez (6-0, 5 KO) alongside 20-year-old Xavier Bocanegra (3-0, 2 KO) and 19-year-old Elijah Flores (6-0, 2 KO), all of them against TBA.