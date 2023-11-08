David Morrell Jr vs Sena Agbeko headlines final Showtime card on December 16th

Showtime Boxing is going out with a whimper, as Grey from BoxRec, Dan Rafael, and Keith Idec report that David Morrell Jr vs Sena Agbeko will headline the network’s final show on December 16th.

That matchup originally co-headlined Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia on April 22nd before NSAC declined to license Agbeko (28-2, 22 KO) for medical reasons. Agbeko alleges that “someone” misrepresented his MRI to NSAC, a charge he repeated last week while negotiations were ongoing.

Whatever happened, Morrell (9-0, 8 KO) went on to smash Yamaguchi Falcao in 2:22. He hasn’t fought since.

From an entertainment perspective, it’s a perfectly serviceable fight between two guys who will throw heat. In terms of rankings or competitiveness, not so much; Agbeko notably upset Isaiah Steen last year but got virtually skunked by Vladimir Shishkin in his only other major bout. Steen also went on to get stopped by unheralded Guatemalan Lester Martinez, so that win didn’t age particularly well.

Morrell is long, long overdue for a top opponent. The only reason the Agbeko fight was palatable in April was that we didn’t know how Morrell would look after the Aidos Yerbossynuly tragedy.

Ah, well. Feels like good endings are getting rarer and rarer these days.