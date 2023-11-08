Hamzah Sheeraz injured, December 2nd Liam Williams fight postponed

Scratch another good fight from December’s lineup. Queensberry Promotions announced today that Hamzah Sheeraz is out of his December 2nd clash with Liam Williams after suffering a perforated eardrum. The bout will now take place “early in 2024.”

The show, originally slated to take place at Copper Box Arena, now moves up a day to Friday the 1st and heads to York Hall. Gavin Gwynne (16-2-1, 4 KO) faces Emiliano Marsili (42-0-1, 16 KO) for the European lightweight title and Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KO) fights Carlos Perez (19-7-2, 2 KO) in the featured attractions and Moses Itauma (6-0, 4 KO) makes a quick turnaround against TBA.

Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KO) fought thrice in 2022 but just once this year, knocking out Dmytro Mytrofanov on August’s Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois show. He looked to be in for a stern and entertaining test against the always dangerous Williams (24-4-1, 19 KO); hopefully he heals up quick.