Terence Crawford no longer undisputed, Jaron Ennis elevated to full IBF champion

Terence Crawford is no longer the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

Without any formal press release or statement on the matter, Crawford has vanished from the IBF’s latest rankings at 147, with Jaron “Boots” Ennis now listed as its full champion with vacancies in both the No. 1 and No. 2 contender positions.

Ennis had previously been the IBF’s interim champion while Crawford held the full world title.

Without much context it’s difficult to say at this point in time whether Crawford was stripped or vacated the title voluntarily. The IBF had ordered Crawford to face Ennis, but this was never a likely scenario, as Crawford and Errol Spence Jr have a rematch clause that Spence has activated.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) is one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in the sport, and last made an appearance in July when he thoroughly dismantled Roiman Villa before the eventual stoppage in the 10th round. We await word on his next scheduled outing.