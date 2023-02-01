At 41 years of age, former women’s world titleholder Cecilia Braekhus is looking to get back to the pinnacle. Braekhus lost her belts to Jessica McCaskill in 2020 but still has a desire to regain that championship position, so tells Sky Sports that fights against either Natasha Jonas or Terri Harper at 154 lbs are ones that particularly interest her.

“Let’s just cut straight to it. I want a title fight,” Braekhus told Sky Sports. “Both Natasha and Terri Harper are at the top of my list. They both went up to 154lbs, which is my natural weight division now. Natasha Jonas, ever since she became a professional I’ve been a big fan of hers. I would love to fight for her belts.”

Braekhus would continue by praising Jonas as being both an inspiration as well as an exceptional steward of the sport of boxing, but she’s still fully convinced that she could best Jonas in between the ropes and would mind having it take place in England.

“Fighting her in England I don’t see any problem with that either,” Braekhus said. “It’s not far from Norway. I know a lot of Norwegians would come over from Norway to watch this fight. It would be a big treat for the Norwegians to get this fight too.”

The legacy of Cecilia Braekhus in women’s boxing is really already solidified given her career accomplishments, but as we see with many top athletes in their fields, it’s the talent combined with a competitive drive that often sets them apart. Braekhus and her team will be pushing for her to get back into position to become world champion once again, and from that point it’ll be up to Braekhus to deliver.